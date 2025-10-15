Winter storm warning in effect: Up to 18 inches of snow to hit Sierra, Nevada and parts of Wyoming

Winter has arrived early for some states in the US. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued warnings across parts of California, Nevada and Wyoming, stating that a “powerful winter storm” could dump up to 18 inches of snow through Wednesday morning (15 October).

NWS warns of heavy snowfall in California In California, the central Sierra - mostly south of Interstate 80 - is already seeing heavy snow. The NWS said it could range from 12 to 18 inches, with snow levels around 5,500 to 6,500 feet.

“Travel could be very difficult,” the agency warned, urging drivers to avoid mountain passes overnight. The heaviest snow was expected to fall late Tuesday and taper off by sunrise Wednesday, Newsweek reported.

Nevada could see 15 inches of snowfall In Elko County, the Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range could get around 15 inches before conditions start to ease. “A storm system will impact Northern and Central Nevada through Wednesday night,” the NWS Elko office wrote on X, adding that most accumulation would come overnight.

Snow-covered roads are expected through Secret Pass and Harrison Pass - two of the trickiest spots in the region when winter hits.

NWS advisory for Wyoming Farther north, Wyoming is also on alert. The NWS office in Riverton said snow will fall across the Teton and Wind River ranges, making for slick roads and tricky conditions for hunters and anyone venturing into the backcountry. “The main focus of rain and snow will be along the higher elevations of western Wyoming,” the office said.

NWS warns against travels in Mono county Mono County, California, could see close to a foot along the Sierra Nevada Crest. Local officials said chain controls and low visibility could make even short trips risky.

Update on the storm Forecasters have said that the storm should wind down by late Wednesday night, but mountain roads could stay icy into Thursday.

For now, the message is clear. If you are in the Sierra or anywhere above 6,000 feet, do not risk it. Wait it out, check local updates, and let the plows catch up.

FAQs Which states are under the winter storm warning? Parts of California, Nevada, and Wyoming are currently under warnings.

How much snow is expected to fall? The NWS predicts up to 18 inches in the Sierra and 15 inches in parts of Nevada.

How long will the storm last? Snowfall is expected to continue through Wednesday morning before tapering off.