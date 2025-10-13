Woody Allen remembers Diane Keaton in a moving essay, calls her ‘one of a kind’ and praises their lifelong bond

Woody Allen has paid a touching tribute to Diane Keaton, remembering her as one of a kind, “unlike anyone the planet has experienced.” After Keaton died on 11 October 2025 at the age of 79, the legendary filmmaker reflected on their long friendship in an essay that was published in The Free Press.

Allen called Keaton “so charming, so beautiful, so magical”. He admitted that when he first met her during the rehearsals for his 1969 play “Play It Again, Sam,” he wondered right away if he had fallen in love. Following several years of a relationship, the two became one of Hollywood's most renowned creative partnerships.

A bond that shaped a generation Diane Keaton became Allen's muse during the 1970s, showing up in several of his most famous movies, including Sleeper, Annie Hall, and Manhattan. Keaton received an Academy Award for her work on Annie Hall, one of the contemporary romantic comedies they reimagined.

Allen revealed he was more concerned about Keaton's perspective than with any critique from the reviewers. “If she liked it, I counted the film as an artistic success,” he wrote. He credited her with influencing his artistic vision, saying, “Much of what I’ve accomplished in my life, I owe to her.”

A lasting friendship and a timeless legacy Even after the relationship ended, the two were friends for many years. In addition to family gatherings at her home, Allen recalled Keaton's comedy, acting and directing, photography, and writing.

Reflecting on her death, he wrote: “A few days ago, the world was a place that included Diane Keaton. Now it’s a world that does not. Hence, it’s a drearier world. Still, there are her movies. And her great laugh still echoes in my head.”

FAQs How long did Al Pacino date Diane Keaton? Diane Keaton and Al Pacino had an on-and-off relationship for about a decade. They met while filming The Godfather in the early 1970s and dated through much of that period before finally separating in the late 1980s.

Why is Diane Keaton so famous? Diane Keaton became one of Hollywood’s most respected actresses thanks to her roles in Annie Hall, The Godfather series, Manhattan, and Something’s Gotta Give. Her quirky charm, unique style, and natural acting made her an icon of American cinema.

How old was Diane Keaton when she had her baby? Diane Keaton became a mother later in life. She adopted her daughter, Dexter, at age 50 in 1996, and her son, Duke, five years later.

