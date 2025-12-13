Woody Allen seen at Jeffrey Epstein estate in newly released photos tied to federal files

Woody Allen has once again been linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, after House Democrats released a new batch of photographs connected to the Epstein files. The acclaimed filmmaker, now 90, appears in several undated images made public on Friday as part of Congress’ ongoing effort to force the release of all remaining Epstein-related records by 19 December. The images do not appear to show any illegal activity, but they place Allen inside Epstein’s social orbit.

What the newly released photos show One image shows Allen seated on a director’s chair, engaged in conversation with Epstein. Another one captures him speaking with former Donald Trump strategist Steve Bannon. A third image shows Allen and Epstein sitting together at a table with long-stemmed drinking glasses in front of them.

It remains unclear where the photos were taken or when they were shot. The images were released by the House Oversight Committee Democrats and are part of a wider disclosure effort tied to Epstein’s estate and associates.

The latest release follows earlier picture disclosures from Epstein’s privately owned Caribbean islands, Little Saint James and Great Saint James, where Epstein was accused of sexually abusing girls and women. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The push to release Epstein files The photo release comes weeks after US President Donald Trump signed the Epstein Files Transparency Act into law. The legislation passed after Arizona Democratic Representative Adelita Grijalva filed the final signature needed to force a House vote on a discharge petition.

The bill requires the Justice Department to release all Epstein-related files in its possession by December 19. Both the House and Senate approved the measure before it was signed into law.

Trump, who also appears in some of the newly released photos, has denied wrongdoing and has not been criminally charged in connection with Epstein.

Alongside the images, House Oversight Committee Democrats issued a statement that read: “These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world. Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files!”

Woody Allen’s past comments about Epstein Allen has previously spoken openly about knowing Epstein. He told The Sunday Times that he first met Epstein at a dinner in 2010, shortly after Epstein had served time for soliciting an underage girl for prostitution.

“We didn’t know Jeffrey at all then, but we see all these people there and they all embraced him, so we figured, ‘OK, he’s a substantial character’,” Allen said.

“He told us he’d been in jail and that he had been… falsely put in jail in some way. He told us he was trying to make up for it now by being philanthropic and giving money to cutting-edge scientists and universities. He couldn’t have been nicer," he continued.

Other figures appearing in Friday’s photo release include Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Bill Gates and Prince Andrew. Some women featured in the images have had their faces redacted.

FAQs Why were the Epstein photos released? They were made public as part of a Congressional effort to release all Epstein-related files.

Do the photos show illegal activity? No illegal activity is visible in the images released so far.