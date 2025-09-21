Wordle today #1555: Hints and final answer to solve September 21 puzzle in minutes

Wordle lovers, it is that time again! The daily puzzle is here to test your guessing skills. If you are struggling with today’s challenge, we have got you covered with clues, strategies, and of course, the final solution.

What is Wordle? Wordle is a five-letter word game where you get six tries to guess the answer. Correct letters turn green, misplaced letters turn yellow, and wrong ones turn gray. This simple concept has made it one of the most popular online games worldwide.

Created by engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, Wordle spread quickly across the internet. Fan-made versions like Squabble (battle royale), Heardle (music guessing), and Dordle/Quordle (multiple word challenges) soon followed. The New York Times later bought Wordle, securing its place as a daily ritual for millions.

Best starting word strategy There is no “perfect” first word to begin with, but players often choose one with two vowels and common consonants such as S, T, R, or N. This approach helps eliminate possibilities faster.

What happened to the archive? In the early days, a free archive of past puzzles existed, but it was taken down at the request of the New York Times. Now, NYT offers its own Wordle Archive for subscribers of its Games section.

Is Wordle harder now? It might feel tricky some days, but the game has not actually gotten more difficult since it began. For those wanting an extra challenge, you can switch on Hard Mode, which locks in revealed letters for future guesses.

Today’s Wordle hints – September 21, 2025 • Clue: A clique.

• Double letters: None.

• First letter: C.

Today’s Wordle answer Still stumped? Do not worry, the answer for September 21, 2025, is: COVEN.

A coven is often known as a gathering of witches, but it is also a tight-knit group or clique.