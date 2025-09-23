Wordle today #1557: Check hints and the final answer to solve the September 23, 2025 puzzle

Wordle today: NYT Wordle has been played by billions of people around the world since the puzzle came out in October 2021. If you love word games, NYT Wordle has all the thrill and fun you are looking for. Playing this game is quite simple: With six chances, you are required to guess a five-letter word.

In Wordle, the color of the tiles changes to show how close your guess is to the word. It turns green if you pick the right letter in the correct spot. Yellow means the letter is correct, but its position is contrary to what you have guessed. On the other hand, grey means the letter is not anywhere in the word.

Today’s Wordle has been edited by Tracy Bennett. You can solve the puzzle on the NYT website or on the Games app.

https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html

NYT Wordle: Hints for September 23, 2025 Repetition: Today’s Wordle answer has no repeated letters in it.

Vowels: Today’s Wordle answer has two vowels.

First letter: ‘M’ is the first letter of today’s Wordle answer.

Anatomy: Today’s Wordle answer is an organ of the human body.

Meaning: Today's Wordle answer is the body part used for eating.

NYT Wordle: Answer The answer for today's Wordle is ‘MOUTH’.

Do not feel disappointed if you failed to solve the Wordle challenge for the day. Take a look at your performance statistics on the NYT website and learn from your mistakes to do better next time.

How to solve NYT Wordle Since there are endless possibilities, it is quite hard to guess the right word. However, there are tips and tricks you can follow to get better at solving NYT Wordle. According to the NYT, it helps if you start with the same word every time. It is also imperative that you start with a word that has multiple vowels in it, such as “adieu,” “audio,” or “canoe.”