Wordle today #1558: Check hints and the final answer to solve the September 24, 2025 puzzle

Wordle players who opened the app this morning got puzzle #1558, and plenty needed a nudge. If you are still holding out for the answer, tread carefully-spoilers ahead. Today’s puzzle ran easy by midweek standards. Testers cracked it in an average of 3.5 guesses, which left most of them calling it “breezy”.

Today’s Wordle hints Here is what helped narrow it down. The word starts with a consonant. Only one vowel in the mix. No doubles. The clue to keep in mind: “something that’s not sharp,” like a dull knife. That should be enough to get you there.

The answer to Wordle #1558 If you are done guessing, the solution for Wednesday, September 24, is BLUNT. No curveball, no hidden trick. Webster’s New World College Dictionary defines it as “having a dull edge or point; not sharp”.

Most testers solved it in three or four tries, some in two. As always, results vary-share your streak if you are feeling bold.

About today’s featured artist According to the New York Times, Wordle also spotlighted designer Inès Gradot. Born on Réunion, a French island in the Indian Ocean, she is now based in Glasgow. Her work often blends risograph printing with bold textures and analog tools like alcohol markers, leaning into what she calls “happy accidents.”

How to play Wordle Getting started with Wordle is simple. Just head to the New York Times. You will see a grid and a keyboard. The goal: figure out the five-letter word of the day in six tries or fewer. Type in a word, hit enter, and watch what happens.

The tiles flip after each guess: Green means the letter is correct and in the right spot.

Yellow means the letter is in the word, but sitting in the wrong place.

Gray means the letter does not appear at all.