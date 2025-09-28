Wordle today #1562: Clues and solution for September 28 puzzle to help you solve challenge quickly

Wordle is one of the most popular daily puzzle games offered by The New York Times. The game was created by a software engineer, Josh Wardle, in 2021 as a little online word game for fun. It went global very quickly, as it is easy and addictive. In 2022, it was acquired by The New York Times.

You can play Wordle for free every day, but if you want to save your game stats or see a detailed analysis of your guesses, you will need a subscription, as per TODAY.

If today’s Wordle is leaving you confused, here are the hints, tips, and the solution to help you solve puzzle #1562.

What is Wordle? Wordle is a daily word game from The NewYork Times catalogue, where you try to guess a five-letter word. You get six chances to get it right. When you guess a word, the game gives you clues with colors. A letter turns green if it is in the right spot, yellow if it is in the word but not in the right spot, and gray if it is not in the answer at all. The goal is to use those clues to get the word in six tries.

Wordle today: Starter word tips While any word can work to start the puzzle, Wordlebot, an analysis tool from the New York Times, suggests using words with multiple vowels as a reliable first guess. This approach helps you identify vowels and common consonants quickly.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (#1562) • Part of speech: Adjective

• Clue: Often used to describe sweet treats

• Vowels: Three vowels, O and E

• Repeating letters: Yes

• First letter: G

• Meaning: Sticky and viscous

Today’s Wordle answer If you are still confused, here’s the solution: Gooey.

According to Webster’s New World College Dictionary, gooey means soft, sticky, and a little messy, like brownies, caramel, or melted cheese. It’s a fun word, and Wordle matched it perfectly with today’s sweet theme.