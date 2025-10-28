World's strongest storm in 174 years: Hurricane Melissa closes in on Jamaica as death toll rises to 7

Hurricane Melissa, the monstrous Category 5 storm, is closing in on Jamaica, bringing catastrophic winds and torrential rainfall.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC), in its advisory issued at 5 AM EDT, stated that Melissa is expected to make landfall by midday, unleashing gusts up to 175 mph and as much as 30 inches of rain.

The storm, described as the strongest ever recorded in the region, has already claimed seven lives across the Caribbean - three in Jamaica, three in Haiti, and one in the Dominican Republic, the Independent reported. Officials warn the death toll could rise as flooding intensifies.

“Conditions are deteriorating quickly,” the NHC said in its advisory, with catastrophic winds, flash flooding, and life-threatening storm surges expected across the island today.

Jamaica braces for impact Prime Minister Andrew Holness said he has been “on his knees in prayer,” urging residents in low-lying areas to seek shelter. In a televised address, he added, “Prepare your evacuation plan and comply with the evacuation orders given.”

Local government minister Desmond McKenzie said parts of Kingston are already flooded. “Kingston is low. Extremely low,” he warned. “No community in Kingston is immune from flooding.”

The government has declared a state of emergency, and evacuation orders are in effect for coastal communities. Major airports in Kingston and Montego Bay have also suspended operations as hurricane-force winds extend nearly 30 miles from the storm’s center.

Latest Hurricane Melissa update The NHC said hurricane warnings remain in effect for Jamaica, parts of eastern Cuba, and the southeastern Bahamas. A tropical storm warning is in place for Haiti.

The storm’s core is expected to move over Jamaica today, across southeastern Cuba on Wednesday, and toward the Bahamas by Thursday.

At the time of the update, the center of Melissa was about 115 miles southwest of Kingston, moving north-northeast at 5 mph. The hurricane’s minimum central pressure was measured at 901 millibars - an indicator of extreme intensity.

Communities on alert Jamaican authorities have urged residents to prepare for prolonged outages and limited access to emergency services. “This is not a storm to wait out,” McKenzie said.

As rescue teams brace for impact, forecasters say Melissa’s power rivals that of the strongest Atlantic hurricanes in modern history.

FAQs What category is Hurricane Melissa? Hurricane Melissa is a Category 5 storm, the strongest on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

When will Hurricane Melissa make landfall in Jamaica? The storm is expected to make landfall early Tuesday, 28 October 2025.