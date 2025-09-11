‘Worse than the Holocaust,’ Charlie Kirk’s controversial abortion remarks resurface after his shocking death | VIDEO

As the shocking assassination of Charlie Kirk continues to dominate global headlines, an old video of him has resurfaced in which he controversially compared abortion to the Holocaust.

In the video, Charlie Kirk is heard saying, “We allow the massacre of a million and a half babies a year under the guise of women's reproductive health. We are allowing babies to be taken away and discarded every single year, just saying they are not humans.”

He continues, “You are using dehumanising language, saying ‘ohh it's an embrayo’; no, that's a baby, made in the image of god, deserving protection. It is never right to justify the mass termination of people under the guise of saying that they are unwanted. That's how we get Auschwitz, that's how we got the greatest horror of the 20th century.”

When one of the participants at the event questioned, ‘So you are comparing abortion to the Holocaust?’ he responded, saying, ‘Absolutely, I am. In fact, it is worse. It's worse.’

Charlie Kirk's murder is a ‘political assassination’: Utah Governor Spencer Cox Charlie Kirk, executive director of the Turning Point USA advocacy group, was speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University when a single shot was fired from a nearby rooftop, according to local police. Utah Governor Spencer Cox described the killing as a “political assassination.”

A person of interest was taken into custody and was later released, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

The shooting, the latest in a spate of political violence in the US, drew an outpouring of shock and condemnation from Republicans and Democrats alike. Kirk, 31, founded Turning Point USA more than a decade ago and turned it into one of the most influential groups mobilising young voters around conservative causes. He leaves behind a wife and two young children.

Later, US President Donald Trump posted a video saying, “Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much,” and blamed the “radical left” for contributing to the violence.

