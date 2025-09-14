What’s coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2025? The Outer Worlds 2 and more

Xbox Game Pass subscribers have a lot to look forward to in October 2025. Microsoft has already confirmed six new titles coming to the service next month, including three from Xbox Game Studios. As per Pure X Box, the lineup mixes big blockbuster sequels, indie favorites, and brand-new releases, giving players a wide variety of experiences to enjoy.

The Outer Worlds 2: Obsidian’s big return One of the biggest highlights is The Outer Worlds 2, Obsidian Entertainment’s highly awaited sci-fi RPG. Launching on October 29, the sequel will once again put players in the role of a daring agent investigating rifts that threaten humanity. Choices, companions, and factions will all play a major role in shaping the galaxy’s fate. This marks Obsidian’s third release of the year, showing just how busy the studio has been in 2025.

Storytelling without words: Keeper Another exciting addition is Keeper from Double Fine Productions. Arriving October 17, it tells a touching story without words. The game focuses on a long-forgotten lighthouse and its seabird companion as they venture on a journey of discovery and unlikely friendship. This game also marks Double Fine’s return to the spotlight, led by director Lee Petty.

Action and adventure: Ninja Gaiden 4 Action lovers will not be disappointed. Ninja Gaiden 4 drops on October 21. It brings back the classic action-adventure franchise. The project brings back stylish combat and modern upgrades for everyone, old and new players.

Indie highlights: Ball x Pit, Bounty Star, and Moonlighter 2 Indie and experimental titles are also on the way. Ball x Pit launches October 15 and blends brick-breaking, survival, and base-building mechanics. Bounty Star, releasing October 23, offers an unusual mix of mech combat and farming, featuring Clem, a veteran soldier trying to rebuild her life. On the same day, Moonlighter 2 will be out for PC Game Pass players, expanding the new dimensions and new challenges.

Looking ahead This early list is likely just the beginning. Microsoft is expected to announce more Xbox Game Pass additions for October in the coming weeks. With a strong mix of exclusives, sequels, and creative indies already confirmed, October 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting months of the year for Game Pass subscribers.

FAQs 1. What games are coming to Xbox Game Pass in October 2025? So far, six games have been confirmed for October 2025, including The Outer Worlds 2, Keeper, Ninja Gaiden 4, Ball x Pit, Bounty Star, and Moonlighter 2. More titles may be announced in the coming weeks.

