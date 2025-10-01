Xbox Game Pass update: Microsoft launches three new plans with boosted rewards, cloud play and expanded game libraries

Starting Wednesday, 1 October, Xbox players will see changes to their subscriptions. Game Pass Core members will be moved to the new Essential plan; Game Pass Standard subscribers will shift to Premium. Game Pass Ultimate remains Ultimate, but with added perks.

Advertisement

Microsoft says the update aims to give players more flexibility, choice and value depending on how and where they play. In a briefing with The Verge, Dustin Blackwell, director of gaming and platform communications at Microsoft, said, “We’re listening to the feedback of players and the community to try to provide them with more of what they’re asking for.”

Advertisement

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Ultimate has been expanded for those who want everything. The plan now includes more than 75 day-one releases each year, alongside a growing library of over 400 games. Popular additions include Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, High on Life 2, The Outer Worlds 2, and Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Subscribers also get EA Play access, new Ubisoft+ Classics titles, and Epic’s Fortnite Crew package starting 18 November. Cloud gaming has been upgraded, too, now streaming at up to 1440p and officially out of beta.

Xbox Game Pass Premium Premium offers more than 200 games across consoles, PC, and supported devices for $14.99 a month. It adds hits like Diablo IV, Hogwarts Legacy, Minecraft, and Forza Horizon 5. New Xbox-published games arrive within a year of launch, though Call of Duty titles are excluded.

Advertisement

Unlimited cloud gaming and in-game rewards across major franchises are also included. Microsoft says Premium subscribers can earn up to $50 in Store value each year through the Rewards system.

Xbox Game Pass Essential Essential is designed as a starting point. It includes 50+ games on console and PC, unlimited cloud gaming, online multiplayer, and in-game benefits. The library features Hades, Stardew Valley, Cities: Skylines Remastered, and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Rewards with Xbox Game Pass With the new Game Pass plans, Microsoft is reshaping how players earn points and store credit through daily play and purchases. Each tier comes with a different cap on annual rewards and bonus multipliers, meaning the more you subscribe, the more you can get back.

Advertisement

Play & Earn All three plans now let players earn points simply by completing Xbox Game Pass quests. The difference is in how much those quests pay back:

Essential members can access quests with a 1x bonus rate, earning up to $25 in-store value per year.

Premium unlocks exclusive quests and doubles the bonus rate to 2x, with a cap of $50 per year.

Ultimate players get it all. Exclusive quests, a 4x bonus rate, and a max in-store value of $100 annually just by playing.

Shop & Earn The Xbox Game Pass rewards also extend to purchases made in the Microsoft Store. Members earn points per dollar spent.

Essential: 10 points per $1 spent on games and add-ons.

Advertisement

Premium: 20 points per $1, plus 5% back in points on select Game Pass library purchases.

Ultimate: 40 points per $1, plus 10% back on eligible library titles and add-ons.

Launched in 2017, Game Pass has become a key part of Xbox’s ecosystem. With these new plans, Microsoft will drive the next phase of its gaming strategy.

FAQs What are the new Xbox Game Pass tiers? Essential, Premium, and Ultimate, each with different libraries and rewards.

How do Rewards work in the new plans? Players earn points by completing quests and making purchases, with higher tiers offering bigger multipliers and caps.

What’s the max annual value I can earn back? Essential: $25, Premium: $50, Ultimate: $100 in Microsoft Store credit.