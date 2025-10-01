Yom Kippur 2025: From fast timings in US cities to sacred rituals, all about the holiest day in the Jewish calendar

Yom Kippur, the holiest Jewish day, will be celebrated on 1 October 2025. Observers fast for 25 hours, wear white clothing, and seek forgiveness. Timings vary across cities globally, with rituals consistent in significance. Major cities like New York and Los Angeles will begin fasting at 6:19 PM.

LM US Desk
Published1 Oct 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Yom Kippur 2025: From fast timings in US cities to sacred rituals, know all about holiest day in Jewish calendar
Yom Kippur 2025: From fast timings in US cities to sacred rituals, know all about holiest day in Jewish calendar(AFP)

Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar, is set to be celebrated across the cities of the US and other parts of the world on 1 October 2025. Also called the Day of Atonement, people on the occasion get together to fast for 25 hours, starting before sunset and breaking it after nightfall. During the time period, they do not eat or drink and wrap themselves in white clothing, which signifies purity, according to the reports of the American Jewish Committee.

While the rituals and significance of the holy day are the same across the US cities, the timings vary.

Significance of Yom Kippur

Yom Kippur is observed a week after Rosh Hashanah and is practiced by the Jews to introspect on their misdeeds, ask for forgiveness, and make amends. Many from the community also enroll themselves in the places of worship, where they recite prayers together.

As for the observation of fast, the cities of Israel will also follow different timings. While the people in Jerusalem begin their rituals at 5:44 PM and end at 6:59 PM, it will be observed in Tel Aviv from 6:04 PM to 7:01 PM. In Be'er Sheva and Haifa, the fast timings are 6:06 PM-7:00 PM and 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, respectively.

Yom Kippur 2025 timings US

New York: Starts at 6:19 P.M., ends at 7:40 P.M.

Miami: Starts at 6:19 P.M., ends at 7:40 P.M.

Los Angeles: Starts at 6:19 P.M., ends at 7:13 P.M.

Washington, D.C.: Starts at 6:32 P.M., ends at 7:28 P.M

Toronto: 6:40 P.M. to 7:38 P.M.

Paris: 7:11 P.M. to 8:14 P.M.

London: 6:20 P.M. to 7:25 P.M.

Berlin: 6:25 P.M. to 7:31 P.M.

Yom Kippur 2025 timings in the Southern Hemisphere

Melbourne: Fast from 6:06 P.M. to 7:05 P.M.

Buenos Aires: Fast from 6:39 P.M. to 7:39 P.M.

Johannesburg: Fast from 5:50 P.M. to 6:43 P.M.

Also read: US Government Shutdown: These services won't get impacted as America faces new period of uncertainty—check full list

FAQs

Q1. When will Yom Kippur 2025 be observed?

Yom Kippur 2025 will be celebrated on 1 October 2025.

Q2. Is Yom Kippur a Jewish festival?

Yes. Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Q3. For how long do people fast on Yom Kippur?

Jewish people fast for 25 hours on Yom Kippur.

Trend
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsUsTrendingYom Kippur 2025: From fast timings in US cities to sacred rituals, all about the holiest day in the Jewish calendar
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.