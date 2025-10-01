Yom Kippur 2025: From fast timings in US cities to sacred rituals, all about the holiest day in the Jewish calendar

Yom Kippur, one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar, is set to be celebrated across the cities of the US and other parts of the world on 1 October 2025. Also called the Day of Atonement, people on the occasion get together to fast for 25 hours, starting before sunset and breaking it after nightfall. During the time period, they do not eat or drink and wrap themselves in white clothing, which signifies purity, according to the reports of the American Jewish Committee.

Advertisement

While the rituals and significance of the holy day are the same across the US cities, the timings vary.

Significance of Yom Kippur Yom Kippur is observed a week after Rosh Hashanah and is practiced by the Jews to introspect on their misdeeds, ask for forgiveness, and make amends. Many from the community also enroll themselves in the places of worship, where they recite prayers together.

As for the observation of fast, the cities of Israel will also follow different timings. While the people in Jerusalem begin their rituals at 5:44 PM and end at 6:59 PM, it will be observed in Tel Aviv from 6:04 PM to 7:01 PM. In Be'er Sheva and Haifa, the fast timings are 6:06 PM-7:00 PM and 5:00 PM-7:00 PM, respectively.

Advertisement

Yom Kippur 2025 timings US New York: Starts at 6:19 P.M., ends at 7:40 P.M.

Miami: Starts at 6:19 P.M., ends at 7:40 P.M.

Los Angeles: Starts at 6:19 P.M., ends at 7:13 P.M.

Washington, D.C.: Starts at 6:32 P.M., ends at 7:28 P.M

Toronto: 6:40 P.M. to 7:38 P.M.

Paris: 7:11 P.M. to 8:14 P.M.

London: 6:20 P.M. to 7:25 P.M.

Berlin: 6:25 P.M. to 7:31 P.M.

Yom Kippur 2025 timings in the Southern Hemisphere

Melbourne: Fast from 6:06 P.M. to 7:05 P.M.

Buenos Aires: Fast from 6:39 P.M. to 7:39 P.M.

Johannesburg: Fast from 5:50 P.M. to 6:43 P.M.

Advertisement

FAQs Q1. When will Yom Kippur 2025 be observed? Yom Kippur 2025 will be celebrated on 1 October 2025.

Q2. Is Yom Kippur a Jewish festival? Yes. Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.