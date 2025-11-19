Zac Efron shows up at Dancing with the Stars semifinals to support Dylan during Prince-themed night

Amid high expectations, Zac Efron finally appeared on Dancing with the Stars on November 18. He slipped into the crowd just in time for the semifinals. The second Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach finished their tango to Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U,” the cameras panned over to the actor - like everyone had been waiting for that cut all season, E! News reported.

He was not hiding in a corner either. Zac sat right next to their five-year-old sister, Olivia, with the rest of the family packed in around them.

When the judges handed Dylan a 27 out of 30, Zac reacted as if he were the one being scored. He looked more hyped than Dylan.

He popped up again when Dylan hit the floor for round two, dancing to “Kiss,” and the pair came away with a 28. The energy in the crowd shifted every time the camera caught him.

When Dylan addressed Zac’s absence Fans of the shows had long been asking why Zac had not shown up before. Dylan already cleared that up in an Extra chat earlier in the season. “Hey, he’s doing his thing,” Dylan told Extra back on 21 October. He said Zac was “supporting me every day,” even if he wasn't in the ballroom.

On the 14 October episode, Dylan had danced to “Rewrite the Stars,” Zac and Zendaya’s number from The Greatest Showman. It brought out a more emotional side of him.

“Now, being able to dance to ‘Rewrite the Stars,’ this is a nod to my brother,” he said. He spoke about wanting to be the same kind of protective older figure for Olivia that Zac had been for him.

A packed semifinal filled with returning DWTS contestants Zac was not the only familiar face in the house. The show’s 20th anniversary celebration brought back names from early seasons all the way through to the latest winners. Among these were the original pros - Jonathan Roberts, Charlotte Jørgensen, Edyta Sliwinska, Ahly Costa, Louis Van Amstel and Alec Mazo.

Other former contestants present in the ballroom included: Apolo Anton Ohno, Rashad Jennings, Xochitl Gomez, Joey Graziadei, Rumer Willis, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Kenya Moore, Chandler Kinney, Daniel Durant, Marlee Matlin, Kelsey Anderson, Sabrina Bryan, Kristi Yamaguchi, Charity Lawson, Lindsay Arnold, Stephen Nedoroscik, Bill Nye, Jenn Tran, Chrishell Stause, Ariana Madix, Scott Hoying, Amanda Kloots and more.

Overall, it felt like a small reunion during the semifinal.

