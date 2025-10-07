Zach Bryan faces MAGA backlash over teaser for new song ‘Bad News’ referencing ICE: 'Didn’t wake up dead or in jail'

Singer Zach Bryan has sparked anger among conservative fans after sharing a preview of his new song that appears to criticise police officers and immigration authorities. Over the weekend, the 29-year-old “Pink Skies” singer posted an early recording of a new track on Instagram. The short clip features lyrics that many believe take aim at police and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Bryan sings: “Didn’t wake up, dead or in jail / Some out of town boys been given a cell / I’ve got some bad news, woke up missing you / My friends are all degenerates but they’re all I got.”

He continues: “The generational story of dropping the plot / I heard the cops came, cocky motherf***ers ain’t they? / And ICE is gonna come bust down your door / Try to build a house, no bills no more, well I got a telephone / Kids are all scared and all alone.”

Also read | Who is Gavin Adcock? Former footballer turned country singer clashes with Zach Bryan in Oklahoma festival row

Another verse adds:

“The Boss stopped bumping, the rock stopped rolling / The middle fingers rising and it won’t stop showing / Got some bad news / The fading of the red, white and blue.”

Conservatives react with fury The lyrics have drawn strong criticism from right-wing commentators and MAGA supporters online, many accusing Bryan of disrespecting law enforcement and ICE agents who served under the Trump administration.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):“No name Country artist Zach Bryan, slams ICE for deporting criminal illegal immigrants. It’s a stretch calling him an ‘artist’ because he has no talent!”

Another added: “Looks like someone doesn’t want a career in country music, anymore. Y’all know what to do.”

A third commented: “Is what he spews actually country music anyway? He was terrible to begin with.”

Many have also left angry remarks on Bryan’s Instagram posts.

“Why TF would you alienate half of your audience???? Badddddd move on your end,” one user said.

“Huge fan here, not so much anymore,” another added.

One fan wrote: “I’m so confused is Zac Pro America or Pro Open border…. We all know he has an issue with cocky cops, but ICE agents are protecting this country and putting their lives on the line so our families are not mourning.”

Another commented: “As a vet the song bothers me to my core.”

Fans applaud his bold stand While many criticised him, others praised the “I Remember Everything” singer for speaking up.

“Thank you Zach Bryan for speaking up,” one user wrote.

“Im not a fan of Zach Bryan by any means but calling out ICE in a song as one of the biggest modern country artists is actually huge,” another posted.

Bryan’s political stance and past incidents Bryan, who rose to fame with his 2023 hit “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves, has generally avoided political debate. He has described himself as libertarian but has shown support for social causes.

In 2023, during the Bud Light controversy involving trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Bryan defended the transgender community, writing:

“I just think insulting transgender people is completely wrong because we live in a country where we can all just be who we want to be. It’s a great day to be alive, I thought.”

That same year, the Grammy-winning artist was arrested in Oklahoma for obstruction after intervening in a traffic stop involving his security guard. In dashcam footage, Bryan was seen arguing with the officer.

He later admitted fault, saying on X: “Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.”