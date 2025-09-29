Zoey Deutch confirms engagement to comedian Jimmy Tatro after four years together; here’s what she said

Actress Zoey Deutch, 30, revealed on Instagram that she is engaged to actor and comedian Jimmy Tatro after four years of dating. The post, shared on Sunday, September 18, showed a string of Polaroids capturing the proposal by the water. Lanterns lit the path as Tatro got down on one knee, with Deutch’s new ring taking the spotlight in the first shot.

The pair kept the news quiet for a few months before going public. Deutch’s caption gave it away: “Three months engaged to the love of my life.”

Celebs flood their comments with love Friends and fellow stars did not hold back in sending their congratulations to the couple. Lili Reinhart dropped in with, “Congratulations, beautiful angel!!.” Topher Grace mentioned Tatro directly, writing, “Brother! I’m so thrilled for you guys!! What a pair.” Busy Philipps, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Hyland, and Patrick Schwarzenegger also joined in. Designer Tan France added, “ZOEY!!! That’s amazing news, my love. I could not be happier for you!!”

The support only amplified the moment. For fans following the couple since 2021, it was a natural step in a relationship that has played out partly in public and partly behind the scenes.

Family makes it official Deutch’s mother, actress Lea Thompson, could not contain her excitement. Sharing her own photos of the couple, she wrote, “We are overjoyed to say that @zoeydeutch and @jimmy are engaged! Jimmy we love you so much and you guys are such a beautiful combination. May your love help make the world better. It’s made mine better!” She closed with a sweet nod to Tatro: “Jimmy you are so funny kind and thoughtful. I am so glad Zoey and you have each other.”

According to People, the couple began dating in early 2021 and confirmed their relationship the same year. Since then, fans have seen glimpses of their milestones online. Tatro posted a Valentine’s Day tribute in 2021, calling it the perfect excuse to share “top notch untapped Zoey content”. On her 28th birthday in 2022, he called Deutch his “favorite person”.

For Zoey Deutch, best known for Something from Tiffany’s and her work as a producer, this marks a new chapter in her life.

FAQs When did Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro get engaged? They got engaged in July but announced it three months later on Instagram.

How long have Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro been dating? They have been together since early 2021.

Who is Jimmy Tatro? He is an actor and comedian, known for roles in film and television.

What did Zoey Deutch’s mother say about the engagement? Lea Thompson celebrated the couple with a heartfelt post saying she was “overjoyed.”

Which celebrities congratulated Zoey Deutch and Jimmy Tatro? Messages came from Lili Reinhart, Busy Philipps, Vanessa Hudgens, Sarah Hyland, Tan France, and more.