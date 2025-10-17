Zohran Mamdani quashes age concerns in NYC mayoral race with witty birthday post: ‘I am turning 34'

Zohran Mamdani shared an amusing post addressing concerns related to his age ahead of his birthday this weekend, even as the political climate intensifies in New York City, leading up to the mayoral polls.

The 33-year-old Democratic socialist and New York State Assembly member is in the spotlight after he downplayed his critics’ favourite jab — his age — into a comical campaign on Thursday, 17 October.

The caption to the post states, "An important announcement to the people of New York City."

In the 1-minute 12-second video, the NYC mayoral candidate stated, “I know some of you express concerns about my age. You are worried about a 33-year-old becoming the mayor of New York City and I want you to know I hear you. That's why, this weekend I'll be making a change. I'm turning 34.”

In his campaign video, he urged supporters to visit zohranfornyc.com/birthday to sign up and added, “I’m committing that for every single day from here on out, I will grow older. It’s not something I ever wanted to do, but I know it matters to you.”

Concluding the video message, he said, “The best gift is to beat Andrew Cuomo a second time. And the only way we can do that is if we do it together. So let’s go knock.”

This video quickly went viral and several social media users praised his showmanship.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “I love this. Who does your ads. Amazing.” Another user remarked, “Thoughtful voice in a noisy landscape.” A third comment read, “The sound after “this weekend i’m turning 34” 🤣🤣🤣” A fourth user said, “Happy birthday 🎂. Keep crushing it!” A fifth user stated, “Love your spirit and professionalism.”

A sixth user replied, “What a showman. I can see why young, struggling NYCers are falling for him. It's not his age that concerns his opponents, it's his policies.”

A seventh user wrote, “Don't support you but this is a solid campaign ad.”

All you need to know about Zohran Mamdani As the NYC mayoral contest proceeds, Zohran Mamdani has become a prominent figure and is now the face of the Democratic Party.

Mamdani, who vowed to provide free bus services, rent freezes, and city-run supermarkets in his election manifesto, is in a close contest with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.