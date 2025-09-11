Subscribe

Tribute to 9/11 victims: Landmarks across New York and beyond to illuminate in blue; where to watch ‘Tribute in Light’

The US will honour 9/11 victims on the 24th anniversary with the Tribute in Lights initiative by illuminating iconic New York landmarks in blue. Here's a list of key landmarks that will light up blue for 9/11 on Thursday.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated11 Sep 2025, 12:04 PM IST
“Tribute in lights” set for 24th anniversary of 9/11 deadly attacks on US soil.
“Tribute in lights” set for 24th anniversary of 9/11 deadly attacks on US soil. (X @DanTVusa)

The United States is set to pay tribute to nearly 3,000 victims of the 9/11 which was one of the deadliest attacks in history. New York is set to mark twenty-four years on Thursday to the devastating al-Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001. As part of the annual "Tribute in Lights" initiative various landmarks across New York City and beyond will illuminate in blue on September 11 night.

Honouring the lives that were tragically cut short in the tragedy, the Tribute in Lights tradition was organised in partnership with NYC Tourism + Conventions. This year's participants include some of New York’s most iconic sites such as One World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Grand Central Terminal and Moynihan Train Hall, among others.

When is to watch the 9/11 Tribute in Light?

The installation will illuminate the night sky from dusk to dawn on September 11.

Key landmarks that will light up blue for 9/11 on the 24th anniversary include:

  1. New York State Buildings
  2. 425 Park Avenue
  3. Albany International Airport Gateway
  4. Alfred E Smith State Office Building
  5. Bloomberg LP
  6. Empire Outlets
  7. Empire State Building
  8. Empire State Plaza
  9. Grand Central Terminal—Pershing Square Viaduct
  10. H Carl McCall SUNY Building
  11. Helmsley Building
  12. JFK Air Traffic Control Tower
  13. Lake Placid Olympic Center
  14. LGA East & West Parking Garage Façade
  15. LGA East Substation
  16. LGA Terminal C Headhouse
  17. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
  18. Moynihan Train Hall
  19. MTA LIRR—East End Gateway at Penn Station
  20. New York City Hall
  21. New York Comedy Club
  22. Niagara Falls
  23. The Oculus
  24. One Vanderbuilt
  25. One World Trade Center
  26. PAC NYC
  27. The Phoenix at Deno's Wonder Wheel Park, Coney Island
  28. Rockefeller Center
  29. RXR Realty Buildings
  30. State Education Building
  31. State Fairground—Main Gate & Expo Center
  32. SUMMIT
  33. Walkway over the Hudson State Historic Park
  34. Out-of-State Buildings
  35. Boston Chamber of Commerce (Boston, MA)
  36. Illuminate CLE (Cleveland, OH)
  37. Terminal Towers (Cleveland, OH)
  38. Bridges
  39. Bayonne Bridge
  40. Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
  41. "Franklin D Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge
  42. Goethals Bridge
  43. Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
  44. Kosciuszko Bridge

What happened on September 11, 2001?

Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes on the fateful day September 11, 2001, also known as 9/11 or nine-eleven, and crashed two of the aircrafts into the Twin Towers in New York City. Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the third into the Pentagon. Passengers of the fourth hijacked plane had attempted to regain control which ultimately crashed in a rural Pennsylvania field.

 
 
