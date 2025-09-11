Tribute to 9/11 victims: Landmarks across New York and beyond to illuminate in blue; where to watch ‘Tribute in Light’

The United States is set to pay tribute to nearly 3,000 victims of the 9/11 which was one of the deadliest attacks in history. New York is set to mark twenty-four years on Thursday to the devastating al-Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001. As part of the annual "Tribute in Lights" initiative various landmarks across New York City and beyond will illuminate in blue on September 11 night.

Honouring the lives that were tragically cut short in the tragedy, the Tribute in Lights tradition was organised in partnership with NYC Tourism + Conventions. This year's participants include some of New York’s most iconic sites such as One World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Grand Central Terminal and Moynihan Train Hall, among others.

When is to watch the 9/11 Tribute in Light? The installation will illuminate the night sky from dusk to dawn on September 11.

Key landmarks that will light up blue for 9/11 on the 24th anniversary include:

New York State Buildings 425 Park Avenue Albany International Airport Gateway Alfred E Smith State Office Building Bloomberg LP Empire Outlets Empire State Building Empire State Plaza Grand Central Terminal—Pershing Square Viaduct H Carl McCall SUNY Building Helmsley Building JFK Air Traffic Control Tower Lake Placid Olympic Center LGA East & West Parking Garage Façade LGA East Substation LGA Terminal C Headhouse Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts Moynihan Train Hall MTA LIRR—East End Gateway at Penn Station New York City Hall New York Comedy Club Niagara Falls The Oculus One Vanderbuilt One World Trade Center PAC NYC The Phoenix at Deno's Wonder Wheel Park, Coney Island Rockefeller Center RXR Realty Buildings State Education Building State Fairground—Main Gate & Expo Center SUMMIT Walkway over the Hudson State Historic Park Out-of-State Buildings Boston Chamber of Commerce (Boston, MA) Illuminate CLE (Cleveland, OH) Terminal Towers (Cleveland, OH) Bridges Bayonne Bridge Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal "Franklin D Roosevelt" Mid-Hudson Bridge Goethals Bridge Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge Kosciuszko Bridge

