Tribute to 9/11 victims: Landmarks across New York and beyond to illuminate in blue; where to watch ‘Tribute in Light’

The United States is set to pay tribute to nearly 3,000 victims of the 9/11 which was one of the deadliest attacks in history. New York is set to mark twenty-four years on Thursday to the devastating al-Qaeda attacks of September 11, 2001. As part of the annual "Tribute in Lights" initiative various landmarks across New York City and beyond will illuminate in blue on September 11 night.
Honouring the lives that were tragically cut short in the tragedy, the Tribute in Lights tradition was organised in partnership with NYC Tourism + Conventions. This year's participants include some of New York’s most iconic sites such as One World Trade Center, Rockefeller Center, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Grand Central Terminal and Moynihan Train Hall, among others.
The installation will illuminate the night sky from dusk to dawn on September 11.
Key landmarks that will light up blue for 9/11 on the 24th anniversary include:
Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four planes on the fateful day September 11, 2001, also known as 9/11 or nine-eleven, and crashed two of the aircrafts into the Twin Towers in New York City. Two planes crashed into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and the third into the Pentagon. Passengers of the fourth hijacked plane had attempted to regain control which ultimately crashed in a rural Pennsylvania field.