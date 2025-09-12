Trump warns he is ‘running out of patience’ with Putin, says US will act ‘very, very strong’

US President Donald Trump on Friday warned he was running out of patience with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has shown no intention of halting or slowing his ground offensive or barrage of aerial attacks on Ukraine.

In an interview with Fox and Friends on Fox News, Trump said: "It's sort of running out and running out fast, but it does take two to tango... When Putin wants to do it, Zelensky didn't. When Zelensky wanted to do it, Putin didn't... We're going to have to come down very, very strong."

Russia-Ukraine peace talks Moscow said on Friday that peace talks with Kyiv were on “pause” as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, still had plans to try to capture the whole of Ukraine.

The latest setback to the faltering diplomacy comes as Russia's army staged major military drills with its key ally Belarus, and as NATO said it planned to bolster forces on its eastern flank after Russian drones were downed over Poland this week.

Despite Trump forcing the warring sides to open peace talks and hosting Putin in Alaska, there has been no significant progress towards ending the three-and-a-half-year war, triggered by Russia's invasion.

The US president also addressed concerns about Russian drone activity near Poland, saying: “They were actually knocked down... but he shouldn't be close to Poland anyway.”

On Thursday, Trump expressed displeasure over the drone situation and said he hopes the issue will come to an end.

“Could have been a mistake. Regardless, I am not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation. Hopefully it's going to come to an end,” he said outside the White House while talking to reporters.

The situation follows confirmation from Poland's military that drones which crossed into its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine were shot down, according to CNN.

Poland hopes the US will take action to show solidarity with Warsaw after Russia's drone incursion this week, Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told Reuters on Friday.