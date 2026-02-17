US FDA recalls over 20,000 peanut butter products across 40 states over plastic contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled more than 20,000 peanut butter products sold nationwide due to concerns about plastic contamination. According to the FDA, the peanut butter was manufactured by Ventura Foods and sold under multiple brand names across 40 states.

The recall includes both peanut butter packets and small cups containing both peanut butter and jelly.

Brands that have been recalled The recall was triggered after inspectors discovered pieces of blue plastic in a production filter at the facility that manufactured the products under different private label brands such as US Foods, DYMA Brands, Flavor Fresh, Sysco House Recipe, Katy’s Kitchen, and Gordon Food Service.

Initial recall in April 2025 Though the initial recall was made in April 2025, on February 12, the FDA classified it as Class II, meaning that the use or exposure to the products may cause temporary or medically reversible health problems, and the risk of serious injury is considered low.

Affected states States form which the contaminated peanut butter have been recalled include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

What Ventura Foods said "Ten months ago, DYMA Brands initiated a voluntary recall on various single-use peanut butter products due to the potential presence of a foreign material (plastic)," a spokesperson for Ventura Foods told PEOPLE in a statement.