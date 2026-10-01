US social media checks for some visas expanded: What changes from today | Explained

The United States has widened its social media screening for certain visa applicants, with the expanded review coming into effect on October 1. According to the US Department of State, applicants seeking I, TN, and TD nonimmigrant visas will now undergo the enhanced online presence review. They have also been asked to ensure that their social media accounts are set to “public” or “open” as part of the screening process.

The latest move does not mark the introduction of social media checks into the US visa system. Such screening is already applicable to applicants in several other visa categories. The State Department has described the measure as part of its wider security screening and vetting procedures.

Change comes amid tighter US immigration screening The expansion follows broader scrutiny of the Trump administration's policies on screening foreign nationals and tightening requirements for people seeking entry into the US.

The administration has also considered extending social media checks to travellers who enter the country under the Visa Waiver Program.

Who will be affected? The expanded online presence checks will come into effect from October 1 and apply to applicants in three additional visa categories:

I visas — issued to foreign media representatives

TN visas — for eligible professionals from Canada and Mexico taking up temporary work in the US under the USMCA

TD visas — available to the spouses and children of TN visa holders

People applying under these categories will be required to make their social media accounts public or open for review.

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The new categories join several visa groups that are already subject to online presence screening. These include F-1 and M-1 students; H-1B, H-3 and certain H-4 temporary workers and dependants; J-1 and J-2 exchange visitors; K-1, K-2 and K-3 fiancé and dependant visas; Q cultural exchange participants; R religious workers; and S, T and U visa applicants. Certain diplomatic and official visa categories are also covered.

US expands visa scrutiny The move to broaden social media checks comes as the US makes wider changes to its immigration and visa processing procedures.

A State Department spokesperson told Reuters that visa appointments were being modified to allow time for the required training.

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“Whenever there are updated instructions for visa applicants or changes to visa interview appointments, embassies and consulates communicate this information directly to visa applicants,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

The wider pause is notable given the volume of immigrant visa interviews conducted by US embassies and consulates worldwide each year. Many of these interviews involve family members of US citizens or permanent residents.