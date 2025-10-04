Viral video: Chicago alderperson gets handcuffed, threatened with arrest by ICE agents at Humboldt Park hospital

A Chicago alderperson identified as Jessie Fuentes of Ward 26 was handcuffed by federal agents at Humboldt Park medical facility. The video of the shocking incident has gone viral.

In the short video clip, one can see Jessie Fuentes questioning the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, “He has constitutional rights.” To this the officers replied, “No, he is illegal.” Following few minutes of altercation on alderperson's resistance, the agents say, "You will be placed under arrest" and handcuff her.

The woman continues, “Do you have a sign to issue a warrant, I'm asking.”

The caption to the viral post states, “This is what it looks like when a city official steps in to protect the people they've sworn to serve. This afternoon @Ward26Chicago Alderperson Jessie Fuentes of Ward 26 in Chicago was present to make sure that a constituent in the hospital was not taken by ICE.”

Watch viral video here:

Jessie Fuentes informed ABC7 Chicago that federal agents shoved her when she confronted them during an ICE arrest. She had questioned them about their warrant to make an arrest at the medical center.

"This is violence," ABC7 Chicago quoted Fuentes as saying. She alleged that she was handcuffed and threatened with arrest. According to the director of Humboldt Park medical facility, ICE agents can come into the emergency room but cannot go into the operating room.

Notably, the person agents were originally trying to detain had broken his leg and was admitted in the hospital. Fuentes suggested that the person broke his leg while escaping the agents.