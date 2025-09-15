Residents in Virginia Beach report hearing loud boom on Sunday; details here

Citizens residing in Virginia Beach and across areas like Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina were left confused after many reported hearing a thundering boom on Sunday, September 14. The boom was heard around 5:30 pm local time, according to many residents. While some people said that it felt like an earthquake, many claimed that their windows rattled. WTKR reported that viewers informed News 3 about hearing the noise in areas like Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, and Moyock, N.C.

The article, however, went on to state that “reporters at WTKR’s newsroom in Norfolk’s NEON District said they did not feel or hear anything unusual.”

What was the source of the boom? A spokesperson from Naval Air Station Oceana also could not confirm the source of the noise. "Naval Air Station Oceana is aware of community reports regarding a loud noise in the Hampton Roads area. While we can’t confirm the source of the noise, we can confirm that all training conducted must follow Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations which prohibit military aircraft from exceeding the speed of sound over land,” read a statement sent by a Naval Air Station Oceana spokesperson, as per 13NewsNow.

How residents reacted to mysterious boom Speaking about the incident, a resident, Seth Haley, told 10 On Your Side, “I was on the couch watching the football game like everyone else. It sounded like someone crashed into a vehicle out here. I thought it was my truck sitting out in front of the house. I jumped up and ran out here. Thank goodness nothing was wrong with the vehicle.”

Sharing a similar anecdote, another resident, Chuck Haley, felt someone had probably been “banging on” the front door. “I thought it was just somebody banging on the front door. The dogs were going nuts. I didn’t get up to go look. I just figured the rest of the family had gone out and they were gonna tell me what happened. That was it, let’s say 6 seconds.”

Haley even recalled the 2011 Mineral earthquake. But he pointed out that the latest noise was nothing similar to what occurred in 2011. “I felt that one. I saw the high-tension wires shaking and things like that. This was nothing like that, it was much more mild. About a third of the length and not nearly as intense. Could have been a sonic boom for all I know,” said Haley.

The U.S. Geological Survey, however, did not report any earthquakes on the East Coast on Sunday, as of 7:15 pm.

