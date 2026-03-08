Vladimir OTT release: Add Rachel Weisz's drama to your Sunday watch list- Where to stream the story of obsession

Vladimir OTT release: Weekend is here, and so are new releases. Among them, the much-awaited psychological drama, Vladimir, dropped on OTT. Starring the Oscar-winning actress, Rachel Weisz, Vladimir is based on the best-selling 2022 novel of the same name by Julia May Jones.

Vladimir OTT release: Where to watch Vladimir is now streaming online on Netflix. The show premiered online on 5 March, marking the OTT giant's first major original release of March 2026. The show is currently on the seventh spot in the top 10 Netflix list in India.

The eight-episode show is available across several languages besides its original English version. Indian viewers can watch Vladimir in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Vladimir plot Vladimir follows the story of a middle-aged protagonist (played by Weisz) who is a writer, professor, wife, and mom. Her life takes a turn when she becomes obsessed with a captivating new colleague, the eponymous Vladimir (played by Woodall), at the small liberal arts college where she’s worked for decades. “Full of sexy secrets, dark humor, and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman is hell-bent on turning her fantasies into reality,” read the excerpt from Netflix's Tudum article.

“When an English professor becomes obsessed with a handsome new colleague, her already complicated marriage and career are thrown into total chaos,” added the official synopsis.

Watch trailer:

Meet Vladimir cast Besides Weisz, Vladimir also stars John Slattery, who plays the professor's husband, who hits a personal and professional dead end.

Other cast members are Jessica Henwick, Ellen Robertson, Kayli Carter, Miriam Silverman, Mallori Johnson, Matt Walsh, Tattiawna Jones and Louise Lambert.

Talking about the show, Rachel Weisz told Tudum, “I had Julia’s novel, which I’d read prior to being offered the role, and I had her screenplays. Her writing is so superb. It’s so funny and mischievous and truthful, and slightly ridiculous. That’s what makes it funny.”

Author Jonas, who also serves as the show creator, writer and executive producer, opened up about the release. The show and the book are named after Woodall’s character. Revealing the thoughts behind the title, Jonas said, “It’s a nod to novels that name themselves after the young women whom the man is obsessed with.”

“This is the subject of fixation that we’re going to be talking about, and I wanted to flip the script and have it be coming from a woman’s perspective," she added.

Vladimir audience review Reacting to Vladimir, netizens have mostly shared positive reviews. A user wrote on Reddit, “Netflix show 'Vladimir' is a masterclass in limerence.”

In the comments, someone responded, “Yes, I agree. It captured really well how fantasy-based limerance tends to be. I've had that experience too of feeling obsessed with someone for like a year and then they do one little thing that breaks the fantasy and it's instantly over.”

“I binged the whole thing last night with some pasta and a cocktail. I honestly really liked it. Not to give spoilers away, but I think the ending was fantastic,” added another.

One more said, “Just started watching it last night. Definitely noted limerance immediately. And felt it!”

