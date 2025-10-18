Warren Buffett’s top dividend stocks shine in Q3 as Berkshire shifts focus to consumer-centric investments

Even as Warren Buffett is preparing to step down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway at the end of this year, his investment strategy is continuing to prove its strength. Buffett, who will remain Chairman of the Board, leaves behind a portfolio which continues to post strong quarterly results, particularly among his dividend-paying financial holdings, 24/7 Wall Street reported.

Three of Buffett’s top dividend stocks - Ally Financial, American Express, and Bank of America - have reported outstanding Q3 earnings. Experts said these companies remain attractive buy-and-hold options for investors seeking growth and income, especially with interest rates expected to decline, the report added.

Ally Financial Ticker: NYSE: ALLY | Dividend Yield: 3.02% | Market Cap: $11.84B

Formerly known as GMAC, Ally Financial posted robust third-quarter results, with adjusted earnings per share of $1.15, far exceeding analysts’ expectations of $1,00. The company’s revenue reached $2.17 billion, beating estimates of $2.12 billion and making more than earnings from Q3 last year.

Ally’s diversified operations include automotive finance, insurance, and corporate finance. The company’s auto finance division remains its strongest segment, providing services to consumers, dealers, and municipalities. Citigroup has maintained a Buy rating with a $70 target price expressing optimism about the company’s long-term growth prospects, as per the 24/7 Wall Street.

American Express Ticker: NYSE: AXP | Dividend Yield: 0.92% | Market Cap: $224.85B

American Express continues to deliver exceptional results with Q3 earnings per share of $4.14, surpassing analysts projections of $3.99. Revenue rose 11 per cent to $18.43 billion with net income growing by 16 per cent year-over-year. American Express operates across four major segments: US Consumer Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services, serving customers ranging from small businesses to global corporations. Berkshire Hathaway owns 151.6 million shares, accounting for 21.6 per cent of AmEx’s float. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has rated the stock Outperform, with a $394 target price.

Bank of America Ticker: NYSE: BAC | Dividend Yield: 2.03% | Market Cap: $369.70B

Despite trimming his position in recent years, Buffett continues to hold Bank of America as one of his cornerstone investments. The bank reported Q3 earnings per share of $1.06, surpassing expectations of $0.95, with revenue climbing 11 per cent to $28.24 billion. Profit surged 23 per cent year-over-year to $8.5 billion, driven by strong consumer banking and wealth management performance. Morgan Stanley rates the stock Overweight, with a $67 target price, citing its solid fundamentals and consistent dividend returns.

Buffett’s timeless investment philosophy Although Warren Buffett's decision to retire may herald the end of an era, it is anticipated that successor Greg Abel will operate with the same methodical mind-set toward value investing as Buffett has done over the last 57 years. Recent SEC filings help confirm Berkshire's recent movement to focus on companies that are more consumer-centric and stable long-term businesses, see commentary on Lennar (housing), Chevron (energy), and Constellation Brands (consumables), as per Fortune.

Buffett's approach is clear: invest in solid companies that generate cash and also have potential for growth, while hopefully paying steady dividends.

FAQs Which Warren Buffett stocks performed best in Q3 of 2025? Ally Financial, American Express, and Bank of America all posted strong Q3 earnings, beating Wall Street expectations.

Why are dividend stocks popular among Buffett’s investments? Dividend-paying stocks offer stable income and long-term value, aligning with Buffett’s buy-and-hold philosophy.