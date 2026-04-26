What happened the last time Donald Trump was shot at?

US President Donald Trump was escorted out of the White House Correspondents' Dinner after shots were reportedly fired in the same building. He was with First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others at the event. As per the latest update by AP, Trump remains unharmed by the incident. However, this isn't the first attempted attack on Donald Trump.

Revisit Trump's Pennsylvania shooting On July 13, 2024, shots were fired at Donald Trump, who was at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. A 20-year-old gunman opened fire from a nearby rooftop overlooking the venue using anAR-15–style rifle, as per reports. While multiple rounds of fire were aimed at Trump on stage, one of them grazed his right ear, leaving him bleeding but out of life-threatening danger.

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Later, the shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a registered Republican of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Soon after the firing, the suspect was shot and killed by the Secret Service.

Crooks also killed a rally attendee, Corey Comperatore, and critically injured two others.

Also Read | White House dinner shooting LIVE: Trump says suspect had many weapons

“Dangerous business” Trump has frequently referred to the incident in speeches and has even credited a border chart, a visual aid he turned to moments before the shot.

He once told reporters, “I get that throbbing feeling every once in a while”, pointing towards his ear. “But you know what, that’s OK. This is a dangerous business. What I do is a dangerous business," he added.

Appearing on Fox News, Trump revealed how the experience left a lasting impression on him. “I have an obligation to do a good job, I feel, because I was really saved,” he said, adding, “I owe a lot. And I think—I hope—the reason I was saved was to save our country.”

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Also Read | Donald Trump shares his first reaction after White House dinner shooting

What happened at Washington now Meanwhile, the Saturday shooting has reported no injuries so far.

Trump addressed reporters at the White House after he and others left the Hilton Hotel, where the annual dinner of White House correspondents took place.

As per AP, Trump revealed the alleged suspect was armed with multiple weapons. Reportedly, he was stopped by the Secret Service.

He added that one officer was shot, but he was protected by a bulletproof vest.

“He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job,” Trump said.

When asked whether he was the target, Trump responded, as per Reuters, “I guess.”

He added that the Washington hotel hosting Saturday's White House correspondents' dinner was "not a particularly secure" facility.

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"We looked at all of the conditions that took place tonight, and I will say, you know, it's not a particularly secure building," the President said about the Hilton hotel, which has hosted several political events since it opened in 1965.

On Truth Social, he said that the shooter has been apprehended.

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we "LET THE SHOW GO ON" but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly."