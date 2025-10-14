Who is Alaina Scott? Eminem to become a grandfather again as eldest daughter announces pregnancy

Rapper Eminem is all set to become a grandfather. Though not his first time, it was still a special moment as his eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, is all set to embrace motherhood. Scott is expecting her first child with her husband, Matt Moeller. She shared the news on Instagram and with a photo featuring Moeller, standing outside in a field and posing with a white onesie which read, "Baby Moeller" and "Coming 2026."

Eminem's eldest daughter Alaina Scott is pregnant Her post also came with a bunch of pictures of the moments when Scott surprised her husband with the pregnancy news.

But, who is Alaina Scott?

Who is Alaina Scott Alaina Marie Scott is the lesser known, eldest daughter of Eminem.

Eminem, 52, adopted Scott when she was a child. She is the daughter of the rapper's ex-wife, Kim Scott’s late twin sister, Dawn Scott.

Reportedly, Alaina Marie Scott was born on February 22, 1993, in Michigan. Eminem legally adopted her in the early 2000s when her mother struggled with substance use. Dawn Scott passed away in 2016 from a suspected overdose.

The Grammy winner once told Rolling Stone that he holds the “full custody of my niece”. "My niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born," he added.

Alaina Scott reportedly graduated from Oakland University in 2016 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and a double minor in Public Relations and Advertising. She has over 141K followers on Instagram, where she shares glimpses of her life.

On June 9, 2023, Scott married her partner, Matt Moeller, in Michigan.

How many kids does Eminem have? Eminem shares three children with his ex-wife Kim Scott-- Alaina Marie Scott, Hailie Jade, and Stevie.

While the couple adopted Alaina Marie Scott early in the marriage, they had their daughter Hailie Jade Scott on Christmas Day of 1995 in Detroit.

After reconciling after their first divorce, Eminem and Kim Scott adopted their third child, Stevie.

Eminem and Kim Scott married and parted ways with each other twice.

Alaina Scott announces pregnancy Alaina Scott wrote on Instagram, “THE BEST OF YOU + ME.”

"For months, I’ve carried a tiny heartbeat inside me, one that has already changed mine in every possible way."

"There’s something indescribable about knowing there’s a little life growing, dreaming, and becoming, all while you go about your day, whispering prayers and hopes only they can hear," she continued. “I’ve never felt more grateful for this gift and to grow our family, something we've wanted for so long. Thank you God for this blessing. Baby M, we can’t wait to meet you, little one.”