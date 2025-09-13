Who is Erika Kirk? Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's wife makes emotional first statement after his murder

Erika Kirk, the widow of MAGA supporter and conservative activist Charlie Kirk, is former beauty queen who married the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA in 2021. The 36-year-old on Friday, September 12, made an emotional first public speech after husband's murder and said that "the evildoers responsible" for her husband's “assassination" ignited a fire within Charlie's wife.

Advertisement

Erika Kirk, who shares two children with the slain conservative activist, called Charlie a "perfect" father as she held back tears during the public address. “But most of all, Charlie loved his children. And he loved me. With all his heart. And he made sure I knew that everyday," teary eyed Erika Kirk said. The mother of two bagged the Miss Arizona title in 2012 and was a college basketball and volleyball player, podcast host and ministry leader.

Also Read | Erika Kirk's first public statement since the killing of her husband Charlie

Born on November 20 in the year 1988, Erika hails from Arizona. She is as an alumna of Notre Dame Preparatory High School in Scottsdale. To pursue a degree in political science and international relations, she joined Arizona State University. She obtained Juris Master degree and a doctorate in Christian leadership from Liberty University.

Advertisement

Also Read | EU parliament lawmakers bang desks over moment of silence for Charlie Kirk

In her LinkedIn profile, she describes herself as multidimensional philanthropist and social entrepreneur and and owner of Proclaim Streetwear. According to her profile, she works as a real estate agent with The Corcoran Group in New York City and also founded a nonprofit organisation called Everyday Heroes Like You. She calls herself a “social entrepreneur, passionate ministry leader, and woman of deep faith whose life has been shaped by her global experiences and unwavering commitment to purpose.”

Describing the void her husband's death left in her family, Erika Kirk said, "And I talked to her (daughter) and she said 'Mommy, I missed you.' I said, I missed you too baby. She goes, 'where's daddy?' ….She's 3."

Sobbing, Erika said, "I said baby daddy loves you so much. Don't you worry he's on a work trip with Jesus, so he can afford your blueberry budget.'"

Advertisement

Currently, she is pursuing doctorate in Bible Studies and launched a ministry programme. Focused on Biblical leadership, she hosts the Midweek Rise Up podcast. She quoted a verse from the Bible as she paid tribute to her late husband.

What did Erika say about Charlie Kirk's top priority? Stressing on her husband’s Christian faith, Erika Kirk said, “Charlie said if he ever ran for office, his top priority would be to revive the American family. That was his priority.”

Advertisement