Who was Zuza Beine? Glow House influencer dies at the age of 14 after long cancer battle

Influencer Zuza Beine has died at the age of 14 following a long battle with cancer. Her passing was announced on her social media account, where her family shared a heartfelt tribute.

Who was Zuza Beine? Zuza Beine part of the content creation group Glow House, who had been open about her struggle with acute myeloid leukemia. Her Instagram profile noted that she had survived the disease five times and had undergone three bone marrow transplants.

In the days leading up to her death, Beine shared videos of herself crying and images from her hospital stay. “My daily life has looked like this for the past 11 years,” she wrote. “I think I’ll be OK if you don’t like me.” She also captioned one post: “I can barely walk right now. I’m in so much pain.”

The news of her death was shared on her official Instagram account.

“It is with broken hearts that we share that Zuza died yesterday morning (sic),” the statement read. “She lived 11 of her 14 years with a relentless cancer, yet lived more fully and gratefully than most. Her being changed us forever, and her dying will too (sic).”

The tribute highlighted Zuza’s courage and gratitude despite her illness. Her family noted that her final video captured the things she was grateful for, reflecting a life that, while marked by suffering, was also full of beauty.

“More than anything, she wanted to be a normal, healthy kid. But what made her life so beautiful was how she learned to face the hardest circumstances, like her disease, and still live fully (sic),” they said.

In place of flowers, her family requested that donations be made to support her recently deceased uncle’s wife and children. Contributions can be made via GoFundMe or Venmo.

Zuza Beine’s story has touched many online, with followers remembering her bravery and positive outlook throughout her illness.