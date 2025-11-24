Subscribe

Why is Thanksgiving, Black Friday celebrated, when is it? From date, significance to rituals — all here

Thanksgiving and Black Friday celebrations are just few days away. As celebrations for the holiday season kick off, people get together express gratitude and enjoy family feast on the occasion. Know more about the federal holiday followed by shopping bonanza here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Nov 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Advertisement
Thanksgiving is a day dedicated to gratitude and family feasts.
Thanksgiving is a day dedicated to gratitude and family feasts.(Pexels)

Black Friday sales have taken over the internet and it time to learn about the significance of the day. This annual shopping event that takes place the day after Thanksgiving celebrations. The holiday shopping season attracts millions of deal-seeking shoppers.

Advertisement

Significance and history of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving Day is observed as a national holiday in the United States and Canada to mark the harvest. It is observed on different days in different countries. In the United States, it is observed on the fourth Thursday in November and on the second Monday in October in Canada.

Also Read | Thanksgiving 2025: Restaurants that will remain open on federal holiday

It is a time when families, friends and loved ones get together for a grand feast and express gratitude for the year’s blessings. Associated with New England harvest celebrations, Turkey, bread stuffing, potatoes, cranberries and pumpkin pie are the significant items of the meal.

The origin of Thanksgiving festival dates back to 1621 harvest feast and is believed to have originated as a regional celebration in colonial New England located in the northeastern United States. As the name suggests, the theme of this day generally focuses around giving thanks. Over the years, it has evolved from a harvest celebration to a tradition of togetherness and expression of gratitude.

Advertisement
Also Read | Thanksgiving weather: Will it snow, rain, flood amid travel rush? Check forecast

Thanksgiving and Black Friday date

Thanksgiving and Black Friday dates change every year and usually fall between 23 November and 29 November. This year Thanksgiving will be celebrated on 27 November which will be followed by Black Friday on 28 November.

Significance and history of Black Friday

Over the years, Black Friday has become one of the busiest shopping days. The term Black Friday signifies massive sales that follow a significant financial slowdown. The holiday shopping season kickstarts with Black Friday which is known for massive discounts in stores and online.

Also Read | Thanksgiving Day 2025: Grocery stores open and closed on November 27

The origin of the term Black Friday dates back to the 1960s which came in popular usage by Philadelphia police officers to refer to post-Thanksgiving shopping chaos and crowded streets.

Advertisement

Initially, the term Black Friday carried a negative connotation but now it has come to refer to global shopping phenomenon known for massive discounts and bustling sales. On this day, millions of eager shoppers flock to stores and browse online as retailers across the world offer deep discounts.

 
 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsUsWhy is Thanksgiving, Black Friday celebrated, when is it? From date, significance to rituals — all here
Read Next Story