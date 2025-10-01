As the United States lurches towards a government shutdown after midnight Wednesday, questions loom over the fate of federal employees nationwide. The White House has directed departments to prepare for a possible “reduction in force" across several federal programmes if the government shuts down, reported news agency AP.

Will federal workers be laid off in case of a government shutdown? The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office has estimated that, once the shutdown takes effect, around 7,50,000 federal workers could be furloughed on any given day.

So, who is likely to be affected? Workers who are not deemed essential may be fired, particularly in states like Virginia, where there are many federal employees.

Senator Mark Warner, quoted by AP, said, “What I hear from federal workers is they’ve been on a slow, shutdown firing since the beginning of this administration. They want us to push back.”

Meanwhile, federal agencies have begun bracing for impact. A large pop-up on the home page of the Department of Housing and Urban Development read: “The Radical Left are going to shut down the government and inflict massive pain on the American people."

What we know about the government shutdown so far Senate Democrats have voted down a Republican-backed bill to continue funding the government, pushing the country toward its first shutdown in nearly seven years.

The measure, which would have kept agencies running for another seven weeks, fell short in a 55-45 vote—well below the 60 needed to break a filibuster. Democrats have held firm on their threat to let the government close unless Republicans and the White House agree to expand health care benefits and other priorities.

Following the vote, the White House’s Office of Management and Budget instructed agencies to begin carrying out their shutdown contingency plans.

The standoff quickly turned into a blame game, with both parties refusing to move from their positions.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer accused Republicans of trying to “bully” Democrats, while US President Donald Trump warned that a shutdown could mean “cutting vast numbers of people out” and axing programmes people rely on.