Home >Videos >'2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020

Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 11:29 PM IST Livemint

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party commented on the party's prospects in the West Bengal Assembly elections next year. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Singh said that while a simple majority was certain, even a two-third majority couldn't be ruled out for the BJP. Commenting on the recent Bihar poll result, the Union minister said that the re-election of the NDA government was a major stamp of approval for its record of good governance. Watch the full video for more.