'2 phases of Covid...': How our coronavirus understanding evolved #HTLS2020

Updated: 19 Nov 2020, 11:17 PM IST
Livemint
- peaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Dr Ashish K. Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, commented on how our understanding of the Sars-CoV-2 virus has evolved over the past year. He said that although we understand the novel coronavirus in a much better fashion now than a few months ago, there's still a lot to be discovered. Dr Jha said that it is a 'far more complex disease than initially thought'. Watch the full video for more.