'3 big challenges' for auto parts sector amid Covid: ACMA president explains

Updated: 29 Jun 2020, 07:31 AM IST

Cash, labour, and raw material - these were highli... moreCash, labour, and raw material - these were highlighted as the main challenges facing the automotive components sector in India, by Deepak Jain, President, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association. Jain was speaking at a webinar of Mint's Pivot Or Perish series. Watch the full video for more