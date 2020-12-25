OPEN APP
'3 billion-plus vaccine doses...': AstraZeneca India MD on Covid fight

Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 12:02 AM IST Livemint
  • AstraZeneca India MD Gagan Singh spoke on vaccine production in the country. Speaking during a discussion over Union Budget, Singh said the company has partnered to deliver over 3 billion doses. “We are awaiting the UK MHRA approval for our candidate drug and we expect that imminently in December itself,” Singh added. Singh spoke on the cost of the vaccine and AstraZeneca’s partnership with the Serum Institute of India. Watch the full video for more details.
 

