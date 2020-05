'Additional ₹ 40,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA’: Nirmala Sitharaman

Updated: 17 May 2020, 06:01 PM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced the final tranche of the economic package. She said that the government will allocate ₹40,000 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to boost employment. Watch the full video for more details