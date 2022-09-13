'After a long time...': Tata-owned Air India to induct 30 new planes in next 15 months I Details

Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 01:20 AM IST

Air India has said that it will progressively induct 30 new aircraft, including 5 wide-body Boeing planes, from December this year, as the Tatas-owned airline looks to boost its domestic and international services. The airline has signed leases and letters of intent for inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months. Watch this video to know more.