‘Angrezi Medium’ on Disney+ Hotstar; DD most watched channel during lockdown

Updated: 14 Apr 2020, 11:06 AM IST

Comedy drama Angrezi Medium is already streaming o... moreComedy drama Angrezi Medium is already streaming on Disney+ Hotstar while Doordarshan has emerged as the most watched TV channel in India with the return of its old shows. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.