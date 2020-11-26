Home
>Videos
>'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
'Another 26/11 impossible': Rajnath Singh on countering Pak terror #HTLS2020
Updated: 26 Nov 2020, 07:00 PM IST
Livemint
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tributes to martyrs and victims of the 26/11 terror attack on the incident's 12th anniversary. He was speaking on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. Singh said that the possibility of another 26/11-like attack is virtually impossible, given the changes in national security ushered in by the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government. He said that India has proof of Pakistan's role in not just 26/11, but also the Pulwama and Uri terror attacks. Watch the full video for more.