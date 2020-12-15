Home
>'Be careful, strategic': Aditya Birla chief economist on protectionism & Budget
Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 08:46 PM IST
- Ajit Ranade, president and chief economist at Aditya Birla Group, commented on protectionist steps taken by the Government of India in recent years. He spoke on what the next Union Budget, set to be presented in February, should announce with regard to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.