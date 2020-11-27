‘Be serious’: Nitin Gadkari’s warning to people on Covid infection l #HTLS2020

Nitin Gadkari urged people not to take Covid infection lightly and said that people should follow all preventive measures. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gadkari said that people need to be serious and especially people above 60 years of age should be more careful about their health. ‘Self confidence & positivity is very important. We will win the war against Covid-19 and will also win the economic war,’ Gadkari said. Watch the full video for all the details.