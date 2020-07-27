‘Big push to Infrastructure projects can re-ignite the economy’: RBI governor

Updated: 27 Jul 2020, 07:44 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das spoke at a CII event and spoke on infrastructural push. Das on Monday said that stepping up investment in the infrastructural sector can re-ignite the economy in India. Das said both public and private sectors will play an important role in developing infrastructure. The RBI Governor said the sector is emerging as a bright spot and 'fortune is shifting in favour of the farm sector in the economy'. fortunes shifting in favour of the farm sector, changing energy mix in favour of renewable, leveraging information and communication technology (ICT) and start-ups, strengthening supply and value chains, and focusing on infrastructure as a growth multiplier. 'They [the five factors] may escape our attention in this all-consuming engrossment with the [coronavirus disease, or Covid-19] pandemic, but they could be nursing the potential to repair, to rebuild and renew our tryst with developmental aspirations. These dynamic shifts have been taking place incipiently for some time,' Das said.