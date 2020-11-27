'Biggest IPL ever' amid Covid: Uday Shankar explains success #HTLS2020

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 08:41 PM IST

Uday Shankar, President of the Walt Disney Company, Asia Pacific, and Chairman, Star & Disney India explained the success of the 2020 Indian Premier League tournament. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Shankar said that the IPL could even have turned out disastrous if the immense challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown weren't overcome properly. He revealed that this year's IPL generated 25-30% greater viewership than previous editions. Watch the full video for more.