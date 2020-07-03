'Bit of an upside in terms of demand': Shell Energy India's Ashwani Dudeja

Updated: 03 Jul 2020, 10:25 PM IST

How has the Covid induced lockdown impacted the energy sector in India and what are the challenges ahead in the new normal? This was the point of discussion in the latest episode of Mint's Pivot or Perish. Ashwani Dudeja, Country Head of Shell Energy India, said that the impact of the lockdown brought many challenges but added that there is some recovery that is visible. Watch the full video for all the details.