'Business up 40-50%': Metro Cash & Carry CEO on kiranas doing well in lockdown

Updated: 07 Jun 2020, 06:38 PM IST

Livemint

Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director and Chief Exec... moreArvind Mediratta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Metro Cash and Carry India, spoke on the impact of the Covid-induced lockdown during the third edition of Mint's Pivot Or Perish webinar