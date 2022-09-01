OPEN APP
Home / Videos / 'Campa Cola is back': Reliance buys iconic 70s soft drink brand, Set to take on Coke & Pepsi

‘Campa Cola is back’: Reliance buys iconic 70s soft drink brand, Set to take on Coke & Pepsi

Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 01:47 AM IST Livemint
  • Reliance Industries, which announced entry into the FMCG space earlier this week, has acquired the home-grown soft drink brand Campa from Delhi-based Pure Drinks Group. The deal is estimated to be around 22 crore and Reliance Retail Ventures would introduce it to the general trade and local markets around Diwali. Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance group, has already introduced its three variants including its iconic cola flavour, orange and lemon at its selected stores. Watch this video for more.
 

