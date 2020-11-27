Subscribe
'Can't convince, so confuse': Gadkari slams opposition over farmers' protest

‘Can’t convince, so confuse’: Gadkari slams opposition over farmers’ protest

Updated: 27 Nov 2020, 10:22 PM IST Livemint

As farmers continue their protest against the new laws introduced by the Modi government, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at the opposition and said that those who can’t convince are now trying to confuse farmers. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Gadkari said that all the reforms introduced by the Modi government are in the best interest of the farmers and will ensure they get more money for their produce. Watch the full video for all the details.