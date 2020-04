‘Cash crunch still a big challenge in realty sector’: Maharashtra RERA chief

Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 01:46 PM IST

On the sidelines of Mint Investment Summit 2020, M... moreOn the sidelines of Mint Investment Summit 2020, Maharashtra RERA chief, Gautam Chatterjee, spoke about the key challenges after RERA Act's implementation in Maharashtra. Chatterjee also said that cash crunch aggravated challenges in realty sector. Watch the full video for more details.