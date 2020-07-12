'Cloud consumption picked up...': Intel's Prakash Mallya on Covid & automation

Updated: 12 Jul 2020, 01:21 PM IST

MD, Sales & Marketing of Intel India, Prakash ... moreMD, Sales & Marketing of Intel India, Prakash Mallya talks with Mint’s Associate Editor, Deborshi Chaki about Covid-19 pandemic and automation. Mallya said that the overall cloud consumption has picked up dramatically and added that the challenge amid the pandemic is the efficiency of the supply-chain. Watch the full video for more.