'Contingency plan in mid-March...': Marico CEO on response to Covid

Updated: 10 Jun 2020, 07:38 PM IST

Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executi... moreSaugata Gupta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Marico Limited shed light on the company's initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown. Watch the full video for more from the third edition of Mint's Pivot Or Perish webinar.